CarePassport is a trusted platform for patients to aggregate and access all their medical data, including medical images, lab results, dental records, clinical reports, and more from different healthcare providers.
Consolidate medical data from a provider, imaging CD’s, an Apple watch, HealthKit, Fitbit, health forms, CDA files, and JPEG and PDF documents. Track your health and access your data anywhere, from any device.
Enabling Better, Connected Healthcare
CarePassport lets you secure, download, and share all your medical data from anywhere.
Register for free and start having 360° control over your health.
Features
Stay informed
Request medical appointments, get notifications, complete registration forms and virtually check-in before arriving to your appointment.
Medical records vault
Aggregate, archive and view your medical images, lab results and clinical reports anywhere, anytime.
Manage appointments
View care providers’ contact information and facility images, sync with your device maps to drive to your appointment or arrange a ride via Uber.
Secure share
Share your medical data with your healthcare providers and in urgent/emergency situations when traveling or on vacation.
Add Vitals, track progress
Save your daily health metrics such as blood pressure, glucose, and oxygen saturation, connect with different wearable devices and collect data or input manually.
Communicate
Connect with your care providers between visits via secure messaging .
For Patients
Patients benefit from a single app that supports them throughout their medical journeys. Find clinics and hospitals nearby your location, request and manage appointments, view your care providers’ contact information, and communicate with them via secure messaging.
Patients can view their medical images and reports, and securely send health records to other healthcare providers.
CarePassport allows patients to receive educational materials related to their care, authorize family members to access their information through secure proxy settings, and use navigation maps to drive to their appointments or arrange rides via Uber.
Take Charge Of Your Medical Records
Secure and easy access to all your medical data
View medical images and reports from your mobile device
Access lab results and clinical reports
Connect and share images securely with other care providers
Schedule and view visit details
Authorize family members or others on the care team as proxies to view your records
View physicians’ profiles and accreditation’s
Sync and archive data to cloud storage
Nearby Care
Smart search to find nearby clinics and hospitals on the map.
Get a medical appointment with a single tap, even on short notice.
For Healthcare
Improve Satisfaction, Outcomes And Efficiency Through Patient Engagement
Pre-Service
Scheduling
Appointment scheduling , iOS and Android calendars sharing
Notifications
Reminders with push notifications
Pre-Registration
Send instructions, Complete forms and e-sign
Service
Check in
Patient check-in from the app interface
Co-Pays
Co-payment and insurance information
Care Coordination
Share medical images and reports with caregivers
Communication
Communicate securely via messaging
Discharge
Discharge summary and instructions
Post-Service
Results
Share clinical reports, engaging educational content
Reminders
Medication and follow up notifications, share educational material
Survey
Customized surveys and patient satisfaction
Healthcare facilities benefit from: engaged patients, streamlined scheduling, improved patient satisfaction, retention rate, compliance, and adherence to care plans.
CarePassport is a smart choice, with its ease of deployment, low upfront cost, compliance to meaningful use, and ability to integrate with medical billing, PACS, and EMR systems.
Dashboard And Data Analytics
Big Data Technologies That Drive Real-Time Analytics
Analyze patients’ data
Medication Alerts
Patient behavioral detection
Patient Mentoring
Patient risk categories
Population Health Management
Transforming Health Through Patient Engagement
FAQ
for patients
CarePassport is a next generation universal patient engagement app that builds the bridge between patients and doctors in an effortless way. It is designed to create efficiency and reduces costs for hospitals while helping patients make better informed decisions throughout their medical journey.
You can save all of your medical visits, records, lab and radiology results all in one app and have the ability to share it with one simple touch!
You can enter your vital signs, allergy medications, lab work, fitness data and radiology information from all sources. Dental will be coming soon!
You can access your medical data across different sources and different hospitals and be able to share it with others. You can easily share your results with family and caregivers.
CarePassport is available on the App Store, Google Play, and as a web portal.
Yes, you can get full access to your medical visits and receive important details that you discussed during your visits. You will also receive push notification reminders for upcoming appointments on your mobile device.
No, CarePassport is accessible anywhere in the world.
No, for patients it is completely free. Book a demo with us today to learn how to take full advantage of the native app/web-portal and receive all of its benefits.
Patients can retrieve their medical data from the EMR, Imaging CD’s, Apple watch, HealthKit, paper scanning, health forms, CCD files, and any types of documents like JPEG and PDF.
You can request a connection from your nearest hospital or any other participating hospital via the app. Once you are accepted you will receive an instant feed of your medical records.
Yes, CarePassport is HIPAA compliant and information is fully secured.
for Providers
The cost is per patient. Please contact one of our sales managers to receive a detailed quote.
Yes, the platform integrates with EMR/EHR seamlessly. Patients can search for your hospital on the app and request a connection. We will connect your facility with your patients. Once approved, they will receive their medical records. CarePassport also integrates with your facility’s PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) to get access to Radiology studies.
CarePassport empowers and engages your patients by giving them control of their medical data by integrating with your EMR and PACS.
Yes, our app has a feature for patients to easily book appointments and receive reminders.
CarePassport guarantees to improve satisfaction, outcomes and efficiency in your facility through patient engagement. With the app, you can interact with patients more effectively, reduce costs, integrate scheduling, clinical results and medical imaging, differentiate your brand and service, increase patient retention and loyalty, and enable a better connection between doctors and patients.