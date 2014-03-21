Enabling Better, Connected Healthcare

CarePassport lets you secure, download, and share all your medical data from anywhere.

CarePassport is a trusted platform for patients to aggregate and access all their medical data, including medical images, lab results, dental records, clinical reports, and more from different healthcare providers.
Consolidate medical data from a provider, imaging CD’s, an Apple watch, HealthKit, Fitbit, health forms, CDA files, and JPEG and PDF documents. Track your health and access your data anywhere, from any device.

Register for free and start having 360° control over your health.

Features

Stay informed

Request medical appointments, get notifications, complete registration forms and virtually check-in before arriving to your appointment.

Medical records vault

Aggregate, archive and view your medical images, lab results and clinical reports anywhere, anytime.

Manage appointments

View care providers’ contact information and facility images, sync with your device maps to drive to your appointment or arrange a ride via Uber.

Secure share

Share your medical data with your healthcare providers and in urgent/emergency situations when traveling or on vacation.

Add Vitals, track progress

Save your daily health metrics such as blood pressure, glucose, and oxygen saturation, connect with different wearable devices and collect data or input manually.

Communicate

Connect with your care providers between visits via secure messaging .

Sign up in 5 Minutes

register

Register

Store all your medical data

Access and share anywhere, anytime

For Patients

Patients benefit from a single app that supports them throughout their medical journeys. Find clinics and hospitals nearby your location, request and manage appointments, view your care providers’ contact information, and communicate with them via secure messaging.

Patients can view their medical images and reports, and securely send health records to other healthcare providers.

CarePassport allows patients to receive educational materials related to their care, authorize family members to access their information through secure proxy settings, and use navigation maps to drive to their appointments or arrange rides via Uber.

Take Charge Of Your Medical Records

Secure and easy access to all your medical data

View medical images and reports from your mobile device

Access lab results and clinical reports

Connect and share images securely with other care providers

Schedule and view visit details

Authorize family members or others on the care team as proxies to view your records

View physicians’ profiles and accreditation’s

Sync and archive data to cloud storage

Nearby Care

Smart search to find nearby clinics and hospitals on the map.

Get a medical appointment with a single tap, even on short notice.

For Healthcare

Improve Satisfaction, Outcomes And Efficiency Through Patient Engagement

Pre-Service

Scheduling

Appointment scheduling , iOS and Android calendars sharing

Notifications

Reminders with push notifications

Pre-Registration

Send instructions, Complete forms and e-sign

Service

Check in

Patient check-in from the app interface

Co-Pays

Co-payment and insurance information

Care Coordination

Share medical images and reports with caregivers

Communication

Communicate securely via messaging

Discharge

Discharge summary and instructions

Post-Service

Results

Share clinical reports, engaging educational content

Reminders

Medication and follow up notifications, share educational material

Survey

Customized surveys and patient satisfaction

Healthcare facilities benefit from: engaged patients, streamlined scheduling, improved patient satisfaction, retention rate, compliance, and adherence to care plans.
CarePassport is a smart choice, with its ease of deployment, low upfront cost, compliance to meaningful use, and ability to integrate with medical billing, PACS, and EMR systems.

Dashboard And Data Analytics

Big Data Technologies That Drive Real-Time Analytics

Analyze patients’ data

Medication Alerts

Patient behavioral detection

Patient Mentoring

Patient risk categories

Population Health Management

Transforming Health Through Patient Engagement

FAQ

for patients

What is CarePassport?

CarePassport is a next generation universal patient engagement app that builds the bridge between patients and doctors in an effortless way. It is designed to create efficiency and reduces costs for hospitals while helping patients make better informed decisions throughout their medical journey.

What can I do with CarePassport?

You can save all of your medical visits, records, lab and radiology results all in one app and have the ability to share it with one simple touch!

What type of medical records can I keep track of on CarePassport?

You can enter your vital signs, allergy medications, lab work, fitness data and radiology information from all sources. Dental will be coming soon!

What makes CarePassport so different from the other patient portals?

You can access your medical data across different sources and different hospitals and be able to share it with others. You can easily share your results with family and caregivers.

Can you access CarePassport on the web or just from your phone?

CarePassport is available on the App Store, Google Play, and as a web portal.

Can I receive information about my doctor’s visit with CarePassport?

Yes, you can get full access to your medical visits and receive important details that you discussed during your visits. You will also receive push notification reminders for upcoming appointments on your mobile device.

Does CarePassport only work in the U.S?

No, CarePassport is accessible anywhere in the world.

Does it cost me anything to have an account with CarePassport?

No, for patients it is completely free. Book a demo with us today to learn how to take full advantage of the native app/web-portal and receive all of its benefits.

What are the medical data sources that can you connect to with CarePassport?

Patients can retrieve their medical data from the EMR, Imaging CD’s, Apple watch, HealthKit, paper scanning, health forms, CCD files, and any types of documents like JPEG and PDF.

How do I obtain my medical records from my hospital?

You can request a connection from your nearest hospital or any other participating hospital via the app. Once you are accepted you will receive an instant feed of your medical records.

Is the patient portal secure?

Yes, CarePassport is HIPAA compliant and information is fully secured.

for Providers

What are the costs for integrating CarePassport in your facility?

The cost is per patient. Please contact one of our sales managers to receive a detailed quote.

Does CarePassport integrate with my EMR?

Yes, the platform integrates with EMR/EHR seamlessly. Patients can search for your hospital on the app and request a connection. We will connect your facility with your patients. Once approved, they will receive their medical records. CarePassport also integrates with your facility’s PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) to get access to Radiology studies.

How does CarePassport improve patient engagement for my facility?

CarePassport empowers and engages your patients by giving them control of their medical data by integrating with your EMR and PACS.

Can hospitals let patients book appointments?

Yes, our app has a feature for patients to easily book appointments and receive reminders.

How can your facility benefit from your providers actively using CarePassport?

CarePassport guarantees to improve satisfaction, outcomes and efficiency in your facility through patient engagement. With the app, you can interact with patients more effectively, reduce costs, integrate scheduling, clinical results and medical imaging, differentiate your brand and service, increase patient retention and loyalty, and enable a better connection between doctors and patients.

Schedule a demo

Contact Us

300 Washington St. Newton, MA 02458Phone: 1-888-430-0005Fax: 1-816-817-4648